Becky Lynch Describes Getting Knocked Out by Nia Jax, Drops WrestleMania Hint

Becky Lynch nabbed a career-defining moment when she struck a blood-smeared pose in the audience to end the November 12 episode of Raw. But she may not remember any of it.

Minutes before the iconic image, Lynch was knocked out by an errant punch from Nia Jax during a Raw vs. SmackDown scrum. Jax’s blow earned Lynch a concussion and broken nose, but the SmackDown Women’s Champion continues to lead the siege against Raw, but specifically Ronda Rousey.

As a guest on the Ariel Helwani show, Lynch went into her thought process moments after getting KO’d.

“I got a concussion and I broke my nose, so I was in the hospital that night after the event. I completely blacked out after I got hit, but I rolled to the ropes, got up again and I guess my auto-pilot kicked in and I smashed half of RAW, including ‘Ronnie’ Rousey. So it turns out that my auto-pilot is a bad ass too,” she said.

Lynch was supposed to meet Rousey a few days later at Survivor Series, but she’d soon learn that her injuries would keep her out for the ring for a few weeks.

“So then I ended up in the hospital, I got checked out and showed up to SmackDown the following day and tried to fight, but they’ve got very strict concussion protocols. They wouldn’t let me fight. I showed up to Survivor Series hoping that I could get in there, hoping they would let me fight; they wouldn’t let me fight. I showed up to work the next week, and they said enough is enough until you get cleared, so I did everything in the meantime to get cleared. I took my rest, which was the hardest possible thing for me to do because I’m used to going for 300 days a year, working out seven days a week. I took my rest, I took my fish oil and my CBD oil, things that were supposed to help get my brain better. Now I still have the broken nose, but it’s nothing I can’t fight through,” she said.

Before she was pulled from the match, Lynch vs. Rousey was the most anticipated match of 2018. However, there’s belief that match could headline WrestleMania 35, and Lynch did not dodge that possibility.

“Hopefully it will lead to bigger and better things because the fight that people want to see now is me versus Ronnie,” she said. “They do want to see it on a bigger stage, and I think WrestleMania is a pretty damn big stage!”

