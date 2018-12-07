WWE’s Becky Lynch Kills TLC Rumor, Vows to Compete

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Becky Lynch‘s health as of late, and the SmackDown Women’s Champion just personally addressed the rumors.

It’s unusual for WWE Superstars to acknowledge their headlines, but Lynch deemed it necessary to kill all speculation regarding her status for TLC. Stemming from Nia Jax’s death punch, Lynch is still mending from a concussion and broken nose. Lynch’s concussion is reportedly no longer a concern, but a story from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested her TLC availability was in doubt due to her busted nose.

However, Lynch says otherwise.

“I’m seeing reports that I “might not be cleared” for TLC. Let me say this as clearly as I can: nothing will keep me from fighting on Dec 16th. I’ve got heads to slap and a title to keep. The Man will come around,” she wrote.

Who needs journalism when Lynch is breaking news herself? We’ll take her word for it and look forward to seeing her in action on December 16.