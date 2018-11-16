Watch: Backstage Video of Becky Lynch Learning She Will Miss WWE Survivor Series

The WWE Universe was devastated to learn a broken nose will keep Becky Lynch from meeting Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series this Sunday. While the news was hard on fans, it was harder on Lynch and WWE just released the evidence to prove it.

WWE put out a nearly seven-minute video chronicling Lynch’s rough day at work on Tuesday. After being WWE’s hero on Raw the previous night, Lynch was pulled into a closed-door meeting and told that she was not medically cleared to compete at Survivor Series. WWE cameras shadowed Lynch after the meeting and caught an intimate look at the SmackDown Women’s Champion in a tough time. The footage is guaranteed to galvanize an already charged up Lynch fanbase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video ends with Lynch making the decision to pick Charlotte Flair as her replacement to fight Rousey. That match was once regarded be on the short list of WrestleMania 35 main event candidates, but with Flair vs. Rousey set for Sunday, a meeting in April seems unlikely.

Lynch being injured comes at a highly unfortunate time, but not without a silver lining. Apparently, Vince McMahon is leaning towards having Lynch and Rousey main event WM35. Consider that to be speculative right now, but Rousey and Lynch look to have captured something rare and WWE doesn’t miss out on such opportunities.

There aren’t too many specifics available on Lynch’s health, but it’s believed she also sustained a concussion Those details were left out of the video, which should come as no surprises. With all of the scrutiny that comes with head injuries, WWE makes an attempted to keep concussion-related stories away from the public. In the video, Lynch seems confident she’ll recover quickly and we’ll hope to see her back in action as soon as next month.