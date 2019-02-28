WWE Made the Becky Lynch Mugshot Photos Into a T-Shirt

WWE’s merchandise team stepped their game up this week with their latest Becky Lynch t-shirt.

On Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Lynch was arrested (in storyline) by the Atlanta Police Department after interfering in a tag match between Ronda Rousey, Natalya and the Riott Squad despite her ongoing suspension. Shortly after her arrest a set of mugshots were taken to continue to hype up the storyline.

Now fans can by t-shirts with said mugshots on them.

Becky tweeted out a photo of the shirt on Thursday morning, joking that the shirts would pay for her bail.

Crime does pay after all. //t.co/cLyZGclMqj — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

“Crime does pay after all,” Lynch wrote.

After seeing Lynch get arrested, Rousey demanded that Stephanie McMahon reinstate the Irish wrestler into the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania, making it a triple threat alongside her and Charlotte Flair. McMahon refused, so Rousey dropped the championship at her feet and walked out of the arena in protest.

While posting the mugshot photos, Lynch tweeted at Rousey telling her to go get the title back.

“Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you,” Lynch wrote.

In a surprising turn, Rousey had a good comeback for “The Man.”

“That’s what I’m trying to do dumbass,” Rousey retored. “You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn’t helping.”

Flair cut a promo on SmackDown Live the night after Lynch’s arrest, chastising both her and Rousey for their actions. She announced that she would appear on Raw the following week and would expect Vince McMahon to crown her the new Raw Women’s Champion after Rousey’s stunt.

While the WrestleMania 35 card currently has Rousey taking on Flair in a singles match, all signs point to it turning into a triple threat main event.

The only other match currently booked for WWE‘s biggest event of the year on April 7 is Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins. However after events that transpired this week, it’s safe to say Batista vs. Triple H will be added to the card in the near future.