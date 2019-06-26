Becky Lynch Says She Didn’t Influence Seth Rollins’ Twitter Crusade

Seth Rollins began making waves on Twitter over the weekend when he firmly stated that WWE was the “best pro wrestling on the planet. Period.” He doubled down the following night before his main event bout against Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds, tweeting, “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t.”

From there he proceeded to get into a lengthy Twitter feud with New Japan’s Will Ospreay, as well as commenting on tweets made by pro wrestling journalist Wade Keller and SB Nation’s wrestling site Cageside Seats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By the time Raw rolled around on Monday many fans assumed that Rollins was taking a page out of Becky Lynch’s playbook, given that his girlfriend initially started generating buzz on social media after she began using The Man gimmick shortly after SummerSlam. Lynch even joked on Tuesday, tweeting out “People feuding on Twitter. What’s the world coming to?”

But in an interview with Guide Live on Wednesday, Lynch said she had nothing to do with Rollins’ sudden outburst even though she supports it.

“I’ve seen what he’s been doing,” she said. “That’s completely him. He rightfully exposes the fact that we are the premier wrestling show. We’re constantly putting on matches, five-star matches time after time. I think that he just wants that to be noticed and appreciated. But that’s got absolutely nothing to do with me, I don’t know that I’ve rubbed off on him in that way.”

Rollins, who didn’t tend to get into Twitter feuds up until this point, explained his reasoning behind defending WWE so passionately in an interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast on Monday.

“You can only sit back and read people bash something you love for so long and just take it,” Rollins explained. “I’m real proud of what I do every single week and what our crew does … We put a ton of effort into making a product that I think is pretty darn good considering the amount of content we put out there. And the fact that people want to sit on a soapbox and on their stupid social media machine and talk down about it really speaks volumes about this generation and where they’re at. Someone has to fight back and it might as well be me.”

During that same interview, Rollins finally gave his response to the comments Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) made in his now-famous interview on Talk is Jericho.