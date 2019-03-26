Report: Becky Lynch Offered New WWE Contract

WWE doesn’t want “The Man” going anywhere. According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin on Monday, the WWE offered Becky Lynch a new multi-year deal earlier in March that she is expected to sign any day. The two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion first joined WWE’s developmental system in NXT in 2013 and has been a member of the main roster since 2016. She is currently booked to compete against Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and her long-time rival Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, and the WWE confirmed on Monday morning that the match would go on last as the show’s main event.

Lynch, Flair and Rousey all reacted to the announcement on Monday afternoon.

“I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer,” Lynch said. “It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU.”

“It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania,” Flair tweeted. “It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days.”

“I came. I saw. I changed the game,” Rousey wrote. “Three women are going to headline #Wrestlemania this year. Iwon’t hold my breath expecting any thank yous, but you’re all welcome anyway.”

Lynch originally earned a one-on-one match with Rousey by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January. But thanks to a few convoluted interferences from the McMahon family, she wound up losing her spot to Flair and had to fight to get put back in the match at Fastlane. Rousey inexplicably came out during the match and hit Lynch while she was locked in Flair’s Figure Eight submission, causing her to win by disqualification.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Lynch opened up about her earliest days working in developmental under Dusty Rhodes.

“When I first came over to WWE, so full of hopes and dreams but, also I had to build myself up again from scratch. People had known of me from before from the time I spent on the independent circuit and I didn’t want to come in acting like I was full of bravado because I hadn’t wrestled in seven years,” Lynch said. “I really downplayed myself to a fault. I acted like I didn’t know anything, whereas I did and then it was a complete mind game. I had messed with my own head so much that I could barely do a lockup anymore. I would just overcomplicate everything, overthink everything. And it was just me vs. me, really. I know I was on the chopping block a lot and I know if it wasn’t for Dusty Rhodes really believing in me and encouraging me and my wild promos that I would do on Wednesday nights, I don’t know that I’d still be here.”

