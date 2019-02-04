YouTuber Creates Rock/Steve Austin ‘My Way’ Promo for Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

The online wrestling community just knocked it out of the park once again.

On Friday the YouTube account FanDanGuy Edits (on Twitter as @carraghercinema) released video promoting the upcoming WrestleMania 35 match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. But in a special twist, the promo was edited and dubbed to fit in with the song “My Way” by Limp Bizkit.

😱 This video is awesome! I’ve already rewatched and it gets better every time! @BeckyLynchWWE if you haven’t already checked it out you SHOULD! ↪️ //t.co/txnLpT0L10 @WWE 💯% needs to take notes on video packages from this guy! Huge props to @carraghercinema for making it! — ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕤 (@MsHeatherThomas) February 4, 2019

For those who don’t remember, that song was famously used by the WWE in their promo video for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock at WrestleMania X-Seven and is regarded by many as the best video promo ever made by the company.

The rivalry between Lynch and Rousey stretches back to the build-up to Survivor Series, where the two were champions of their respective brands and were booked for a Champion vs. Champion match at the event. However those plans hit a snag when Lynch suffered a broken face and concussion during a brawl between both locker rooms on Raw, but not before she got a few shots in on Rousey with a steel chair.

With Lynch out of the match, Rousey went on to beat Charlotte Flair at the event due to disqualification. Regardless of the result, Lynch continued to antagonize Rousey on Twitter on a consistent basis, often referring to her as “Ronnie.”

Rousey wound up costing Lynch the SmackDown Women’s Championship in December when she interfered in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC, knocking both Lynch and Flair off a ladder that allowed Asuka to climb up and grab the title. Lynch then failed to reclaim the title at the Royal Rumble when she tapped out to “The Empress of Tomorrow,” but managed to insert herself into the Women’s Royal Rumble match later in the evening when an injured Lana couldn’t enter at No. 28. She won the match by last eliminating Flair, and showed up on Raw the following night to officially challenge Rousey.

Between campaigning from the fans and Lynch herself, many believe the Rousey vs. Lynch match will be the main event of WrestleMania 35, making it the first women’s match ever put in that spot.

Both Lynch and Stephanie McMahon are scheduled to appear on Monday Night Raw this week to further the build to the match.