Becky Lynch Will Get A Title Shot At The WWE Royal Rumble

A triple threat match headlined WWE SmackDown on Tuesday night and ultimately gave us the answer as to whom will challenge Asuka for the brand’s women’s championship at the Royal Rumble on January 27th.

Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair had what was easily the best match on the broadcast Tuesday night to determine the number one contender. While Flair and Lynch were great as always, the match really helped to spotlight how much Carmella has upped her game over the last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There were some crazy moves throughout the match, perhaps most notably a moonsault by Charlotte to the outside that saw her hit nobody, landing on her feet and luckily not blowing out a knee in the process.

The closing moments saw Carmella and Flair get in a fist fight in the middle of the ring until Flair locked in the Figure Eight. Lynch then flew into the ring with a top rope leg drop to Flair and locked in the Dis-Arm-Her. That was broken up by Carmella, who came in with a kick to Lynch.

Carmella then tossed Flair to the outside and went to suplex Lynch. Lynch tossed her off and instantly Flair came in and hit a Spear to Lynch. Carmella turned around and hit Flair with a Superkick. As Carmella picked up Lynch, Becky reversed it into a Dis-Arm-Her and earned the submission victory.

Becky Lynch will now face Asuka for the women’s championship at the Royal Rumble. The event happens two weeks from this Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona at Chase Field.

The updated card for the Royal Rumble is as follows: