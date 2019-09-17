Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks Hell in a Cell Match Announced for Hell in a Cell Event

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks will go to battle one more time on Oct. 6 at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. But unlike their standard match at Clash of Champions, the two will compete for Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship inside the Hell in a Cell structure. Their initial match came to an abrupt ending when Lynch accidentally struck the referee with a steel chair Banks had introduced, but it didn’t stop the two from brawling and Lynch locking in her Disarmer submission multiple times.

Banks returned to action on Monday Night Raw and defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in a non-title match alongside Bayley. Lynch and Charlotte Flair ran down after the bout to stop the two heels from using chairs again, which eventually led to “The Man” getting a few good shots in on “The Boss.”

Banks cut a backstage promo afterwards, claiming that she was still running the Women’s Division and wanted another shot at Lynch. The champ retorted moments later with her own promo, saying the match would take place inside the “Satanic Structure.”

The first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell match took place back in October 2016 and featured Flair beating Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Banks took a four-month hiatus from WWE following WrestleMania 35 when she and Bayley dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Numerous reports came out stating that Banks was upset with how the WWE was using her creatively, and while she didn’t fully refute those in her recent WWE Chronicle episode (saying wrestling had “broken” her mentally), she did push back against reports saying that she and Bayley threw themselves on the floor at WrestleMania.

“Just like, man, you guys don’t know the full story. You don’t know the full thing,” Banks said. “And then, just like how the hell do they make this stuff up too? I saw so much stuff like, ‘Crying on the floor of the locker room.’ No, I got undressed, put my clothes on and walked out and stand with the fans and Pam [Bayley] watching the main event. Because I was so happy for those girls

“Then there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor. It’s just, man, please show me those pictures, please show me the footage,” she added.