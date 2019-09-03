Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks Raw Women’s Championship Match Booked for Clash of Champions

After weeks of anticipation, WWE finally made it official on Monday Night Raw this week — Sasha Banks will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.

Banks took a four-month hiatus from WWE after dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35, and when she returned on Aug. 12 she quickly turned heel and brutalized both Natalya and Lynch. She later explained that all of the rumors about her being upset with how the WWE was using her were true, and that she was furious that Lynch got to be in the main event of WrestleMania 35 instead of her. On Raw this week Lynch called out Banks, saying that Banks should’ve been everything she is now because of how hard the WWE pushed her and Charlotte Flair when the three joined the main roster on the same night.

“What happened to you Sasha? What happened to you? Because you of all people have no reason to be whining. You were the centerpiece of NXT while I was a sidekick. When we came up here you were given main events of Raw and main events of pay-per-views while I was struggling to get on TV,” Lynch said.

Banks came out and said she would only fight if she was getting paid and if the Raw Women’s Champion was on the line. Lynch obliged, setting up for the match at the next pay-per-view.