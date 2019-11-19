Becky Lynch Shoots Down the Idea of Brand Supremacy at Survivor Series

Since 2016 WWE has made the never-ending battle for brand supremacy between Raw and SmackDown the central focus of Survivor Series, as wrestlers from one brand battle the other in an attempt to establish which one is the “A-Show.” The theme became so prevalent in the years that followed that the cards became flooded with champion vs. champion matches on top of the traditional Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown 5-on-5 matches. And while it gave us some great bouts like Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles and Lesnar vs. Bryan, fans have consistently questioned why brand supremacy is treated as such a big deal this one time of year when it’s pretty much ignored on every other pay-per-view.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch outright addressed that issue during this week’s Monday Night Raw, saying she didn’t care about the battle between Raw and SmackDown (and now you can add NXT to that mix), she just wanted to fight Shayna Baszler and Bayley. “The Man” doubled down on that opinion in a backstage interview after the show.

“The two of them, Bayley and Shayna, they’ve both been running back-and-forth yelling about whose brand is better. I don’t give a bollocks about brand supremacy,” Lynch said. “The brands, they don’t care about us. I don’t understand why this is a thing. If they want to come after me, come after me because I am the best, I am the pinnacle, not just of women’s wrestling but of wrestling in general. Come after me for the right reasons.”

Over the past few weeks NXT’s roster has repeatedly invaded both Raw and SmackDown. This week as no exception, as Baszler and her Four Horsewomen faction jumped the ring and attacked Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the IIconics after a tag match.

The show ended with Raw wrestlers getting attacked by both NXT and a handful of SmackDown wrestlers. Triple H popped up on the screen after NXT gained the advantage, daring anyone to try an invade Full Sail Live on Wednesday night during this week’s NXT. So far the only people to make surprise appearances down in Orlando have been The OC and Bayley.

