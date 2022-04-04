Becky Lynch Responds to Losing the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch lost her Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night, finally suffering a pinfall match in a Raw Women’s title match since winning the gold at WrestleMania 35. After relinquishing the title in May 2020 following her pregnancy announcement, Lynch finally returned to action at the 2021 SummerSlam event and turned heel in an impromptu title match with Belair to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. She then spent months cheating in order to remain champion, then swapped titles with Charlotte Flair after each were drafted to the opposite brand.

Lynch finally broke her silence about the loss late Sunday night, writing in a string of tweets, “You. Can’t. Deny. Me. YOU CANT DENY ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Meanwhile, Belair posed for a backstage photo of herself with Sasha Banks and Naomi after they won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Videos by ComicBook.com

YOU CANT DENY ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1D1pZKeCxR — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 4, 2022

This story is developing…