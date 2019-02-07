WWE’s Becky Lynch Gets Thumbs Up From Brazzers

More people than ever are watching WWE. And that includes adult websites.

On Tuesday, Becky Lynch stole SmackDown’s best moment when she slapped Triple H across the face in the Blue Brand’s opening segment. The Man’s attack on The Game garnered no shortage of reaction, but none more noteworthy that Brazzer’s Twitter account.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brazzer’s commented on WWE’s tweet of Lynch smacking Triple H with the caption “The only Man we’d let slap us,” wrote Brazzers.

Lynch has yet to respond to the tweet, but even though she’s a social media sensei, it may be better off for The Man to let Brazzer’s comment go unanswered. With WWE being TV-PG, amplifying a pornographic website would be crossing company lines.

However, we can’t blame Brazzers for approving Becky Lynch — she’s WWE’s top Superstar at the moment. Even though she’s technically “suspended” Lynch is expected to go one-on-one with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. It looks like Charlotte Flair will make that match a triple threat, but do not be mistaken, that match will be all about The Man.

Lynch has taken WWE by storm since August of last year. Since her SummerSlam explosion, Lynch has been the most in-demand Superstar in the entire company. With her militant attitude and disdain for authority, Lynch as routinely drawn comparison to Stone Cold Steve Austin — something she addressed in an interview with Las Cruces Sun News.

“That means the world. You can’t get a better comparison than being compared to ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin,” Lynch said. “He’s one of the greatest. He’s so smart in how he did things, his reactions and how we would sell things. Just his charisma and how we would talk. It was impossible to not want to cheer that guy because he was doing what we all wanted to do. None of us want to take crap from anybody and I think that’s the same thing Becky Lynch is doing right now too. That’s the highest honor you could possibly be given.”

Lynch explained that her new persona is rooted in who she actually is outside of the ring.

“Whatever I am doing right now, I am loving it,” Lynch explained. “Whatever this is, I love it. Just in general, people around the world … you try and be the nice person, always. Everybody. And I think this is so relatable. For the most part, people are generally good and want to do the right thing. And sometimes, it just backfires on you. My dad used to always tell me no good deed goes unpunished. And I think that’s what you’re seeing with Becky right now, that she’s always done the right thing and it hasn’t gotten her where she wants it.”

To Lynch, her character is one that has been pushed too far or held down for too long, and this explosion is one she’s been waiting for.

“And now she’s had enough and she’s saying ‘I don’t care who’s in my way.’ I left home at 16, traveled the world and slept on people’s couches. I came with a goal and I haven’t gotten that because I have been too focused on doing the right thing always when other people aren’t. That’s what we’re seeing and she’s had enough … she’s not letting them be an obstacle anymore.”