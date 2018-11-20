WWE’s Becky Lynch Trolls Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey in Twitter Bio

In recent weeks Becky Lynch has become a Twitter sensei of sorts as she’s methodically dismantled anyone who even mentioned her name. But now, she turned her Twitter profile into a billboard of insults.

We’re not sure when it happened, but Lynch changed her Twitter bio to display dual insults to both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

“Wondering how long until Charlotte dyes her hair ‘orange’ and calls herself The woman.

Location: Ronnie’s Head”

Given how fun Lynch and Rousey’s rivalry has been we admittedly forgot she still had beef with Flair. But since Lynch made her disdain for “The WooMan” a permanent status we’ll always remember.

Lynch has already exclaimed that she’s walking around in Rousey’s head—Rousey hasn’t fared well in their insult war—but making it her permanent location on Twitter is a rare act of social media genius.

WWE Superstar using Twitter to fan storyline flames is hardly new, but it’s not often done this well. While Lynch has been a riot, Nia Jax and Rousey have also been very active. Their in and out-of-ring quarrels have the women’s division at the forefront of WWE right now. While social media banter is fun, the narrative weaving between Lynch, Rousey, Flair, and Jax is undeniably the best part of WWE’s product.

Current rumors have WrestleMania 35’s main event including two, maybe three, of these women, but only Rousey appears to be the lock. We’ll see how things shake out, but the next few months of women’s wrestling are bound to be can’t miss.