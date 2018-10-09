Watch: Bella Twins Turn Heel, Squash Ronda Rousey on WWE Raw

The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey celebrated a near identical victory from Saturday’s Super Show-Down on Raw. However, instead of hugs and back patting, there were fists and backstabbing.

Nikki and Brie Bella completed the Raw’s second heel turn on Monday as they now are officially Rousey’s top enemies in WWE. After a thorough beatdown of the Raw Women’s Champion, The Bellas sauntered the ramp, basking in their new badness. From here, a match at Evolution seems all but guaranteed.

The Bellas turn, specifically Nikki’s, has been the rumor since SummerSlam. While it may be for the long haul, Nikki’s new dastardly ways were used to set up her and Rousey’s match at Evolution. That too has been making rounds on the rumor mill, and now that The Bellas are villains, you can lock in that match.

