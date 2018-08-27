Watch: Bella Twins Wrestle Together for the First Time in Three Years

It’s been a while since Nikki and Brie Bella competed together in a WWE ring. But that long streak was finally broken over the weekend.
During a WWE Live Event in Rochester, NY, The Bellas teamed up with Ember Moon against The Riott Squad.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Bella Twins First Match Together In 3 Years ❤️❤️❤️ Their #WWERochester Entrance
Cred IG laurieknitsalot 📸 pic.twitter.com/kasm7n1e36— Annette 💕💕 (@AnnetteReid24) August 27, 2018
This marks yet another data point in the Bella making a full-time return to WWE action. They reappeared a SummerSlam, then again on last week’s Raw during Ronda Rousey’s coronation. Then during SmackDown, Brie interrupted a segment between the Miz and Daniel Bryan to punch The A-Lister in the face. She and Bryan will take on Miz and Maryse at Hell in a Cell in September.
❤️❤️💯💯💯💋💋💋 #wwerochester #wwerochesterny #ilovewrestling #wrestling #wwe #wwf #SUPLEXANDSTILETTOS #wrestlingfangirl #wrestlingmerch #wwetravel #paperview #raw #sdlive #smackdown #wweevolution #livingmybestlife #wrestlingislife #followme #wrestlingfan #travel #instagood #wrestlemania35 #travelbug #bellaArmy #summerslam #newyork #wweshopshots #barclayscenter #nxttakeover @suplexandstilettos @wwenetwork @wwe
While Brie has her return match set, Nikki, while yet to be booked, was implicated in a juicy rumor over SummerSlam weekend. The report, while speculative,e has Nikki going one-one-one with Ronda Rousey at WWE’s all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution in October. While this hasn’t been confirmed, it does fit the narrative that WWE is trying to make a huge splash with the history-making event. With Trish Stratus vs Alexa Bliss already set, WWE will want to keep the momentum going and give Ronda Rousey the biggest match possible. While some may groan at Nikki Bella getting that spot, there is no denying she’s a huge commodity for WWE and an easy way to cultivate excitement for Evolution.
So even though WWE has yet to make that official, it’s a rumor that appears to have valid roots. For now, Ronda Rousey will be occupied with her pending title defense at Hell in a Cell. While that will likely hinge upon the nefarious Stephanie McMahon, early rumors have Natalya steeping up to challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship. but once that dust clears, don’t be surprised if Nikki Bella enters the fray.
Here’s WWE’s official press release for Evolution:
On Monday Night Raw, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced the formation of WWE Evolution, a groundbreaking all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view event that will take place on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. ET from NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.
The event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world, featuring Women’s Championship Matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the finals of the all-women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018
Every woman on the roster will be on hand, including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nia Jax and Asuka, as well as WWE Hall of Famers and Legends Trish Stratus, Lita and many more.