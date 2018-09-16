Final Betting Odds for WWE Hell In A Cell

With less than two hours until WWE Hell In A Cell kicks off, we have our final betting odds for the event.

The lines here sometimes give us a clue as to who will be walking out with the victory, especially in the matches where the odds makers have someone as a major favorite. Interestingly, the odds often change right before the show as the “smart money” starts to come in. However, that hasn’t been the case for Hell In A Cell, where the odds closely resemble the original lines we got weeks ago.

Below are the final WWE Hell In A Cell betting odds thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling.

Universal Championship – Hell in a Cell (end of broadcast ruling)

Roman Reigns(c) -380 vs Braun Strowman +260 Raw Women’s Championship (end of broadcast ruling)

Ronda Rousey(c) -1050 vs Alexa Bliss +550 WWE Championship (end of broadcast ruling)

AJ Styles(c) -300 vs Samoa Joe +130 Smackdown Women’s Championship (end of broadcast ruling)

Charlotte Flair(c) -170 vs Becky Lynch +130 Raw Tag Team Championship (initial ruling, no odds for end of broadcast ruling)

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre(c) -145 vs Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose +105 Hell in a Cell (end of broadcast ruling)

Jeff Hardy +255 vs Randy Orton -365 Mixed Tag Team Match (end of broadcast ruling)

Daniel Brian & Brie Bella -300 vs The Miz & Maryse +220 Smackdown Tag Team Championship (end of pre-show ruling)

The New Day(c) -400 vs Rusev & Aiden English +280

For those not familiar with betting, a negative number represents the favorite in each respective match. As we can see, Rousey is the biggest favorite at -1050, and the closest match for the odds makers is the Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose bout for the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles. The Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship isn’t far behind.

All in all, Hell In A Cell is shaping to be a really good card from top to bottom, with the potential for some really fantastic matches. However, it’s also been one of the hardest events to predict in a while, and that is definitely not a bad thing. The betting odds listed here certainly reflect the uncertainty about the winners in several of these matches.