Bianca Belair and The Miz Kick Off WWE SuperCard Season 9 With New Trailer and Card Reveals

WWE SuperCard is back with its much anticpated season 9, and fans everywhere can now download the latest update to the hit WWE mobile game from Cat Daddy Games and 2K. In addition to the season launch, we've got our first looks at the new card tiers, which include Extinction, Octane, and the old-school video game-inspired Pixel tier, which features pixelated superstars on arcade cabinets. The game also received a season 9 launch trailer with none other than Bianca Belair and The Miz, and you can watch that in the video above. You can keep reading for even more details on the new season, but if you want to check out the new cards, you can do so starting on the next slide.

In addition to the three new card tiers, you'll notice that the cards themselves have also received ed a change, as they all feature a sidebar that pops out with all the star's attribute values, as opposed to cluttering up the main portrait of the card. More than 200 cards have been added to the game, and there are also now spots for Undisputed WWE Champions in the game.

There is also a brand new mode in Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, and the new season will also introduce Champ Boosts, announcer cards, and debuts from stars like Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura.

The update is now available for both iOS and Android devices, and let us know what you think in the comments. You can also talk all things WWE SuperCard with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!