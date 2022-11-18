Bianca Belair Talks WWE SuperCard Season 9, Crown Jewel, and Possibility of Becoming Undisputed Champion

WWE SuperCard's much anticpated season 9 update is finally here, bringing three new card tiers, a brand new TLC mode, a slick updated UI, and a host of other features to the hit game. In celebration of the big launch, 2K and Cat Daddy Games released a new trailer featuring Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and The Miz, and ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Belair all about the new season, though we also had to talk about a few other things as well, including a possible future as Undisputed WWE Champion, her unforgettable golf cart spot with Bayley at Crown Jewel, and so more.

The new season launched on Wednesday the 16th, and Belair truly enjoyed the experience of making the trailer. "I'm very excited to see it because I haven't seen it yet, but I know how much fun we had making it and all the cool things that we got to do to make it, so I'm excited for everyone else to see it," Belair said. "But I'm also excited about the new features. There are three tiers, more than 200 cards, and a game mode with tables, ladders, and chairs. It's also introducing commentary from Michael Cole this year, so there are a lot of fun new features. It's like the new-EST because it has a lot of new, cool features for everybody to be excited about."

(Photo: 2K)

With Michael Cole now being in the game, it almost feels like you would need to then record the dialogue of Bayley yelling "shut up Michael Cole" to really make the experience 100% authentic. "As soon as I was telling you about that, I was like, I'm pretty sure everybody's excited about that but Bayley," Belair said.

Season 9 will also introduce the ability for the game to have Undisputed Champions, so Roman Reigns and The Usos will now be featured in the game as they are SmackDown. So, with that ability now available and Belair's experience in being both a Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion, would she have any interest in going for that Undisputed Champion status?

"With combining both of them, I like focusing on one. You can have more goals, and there are more options on the table, and also too, it gives multiple women on the roster opportunities, and more women can shine and there's more spotlight for everyone," Belair said. "But right now, I'm a Raw Women's Champion, and I want to focus on that and continue to have that title reign be long. And then I feel like my SmackDown Women's Title reign was cut short, and so I would always love to eventually go back to that and have a longer Title reign. But I like it where you have both on the table."

(Photo: 2K)

You'll also have a new way to upgrade your Superstars in SuperCard via Champ Boosts, which are superstar-specific accessories to boost your card's attributes. This is The EST we're talking about, so are we looking at like a Golf Cart upgrade or a braid boost? It's got to be special.

"(Laughs) When it comes to Bianca Belair, you got to always up the ante because I'm anything but basic. The braid, to the gear, to the rhinestone boots, like you said, driving golf carts now in Saudi Arabia, so you always got to up the ante," Belair said.

Speaking of Crown Jewel, this was Belair's third time taking part in one of WWE's Saudi Arabia events, though none of the other matches featured Belair driving a golf cart down the ramp with Bayley holding on for dear life on the roof, and both the overall experience and that particular sequence were ones to remember for the Raw Women's Champion.

"What I took away most from Crown Jewel was, it was nonstop since the first day we got to Saudi Arabia, and one of the things I love doing the most is not just getting in the ring but also being a part of the community and getting to explore and explore the culture and meet the people that are there," Belair said. "The day before, I think it was the day before, we did a Be a Star rally where we got to meet a lot of the kids, and they were so excited, and they really just put a smile on our faces. So we got to really be involved in the community," Belair said.

"And then we had a Saudi dinner there where we got to experience the culture and the food, and that was one of my favorite parts. But being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of a Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all. And I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I just never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia and being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming," Belair said. "Being able to walk out and shake everyone's hands and high five hands in Saudi Arabia, but also the golf cart."

(Photo: WWE)

"I've never had anyone try to run me over with a golf cart. I've never dropped kicked anybody out of the golf cart, and I've never driven with anybody on top of a golf cart. But crazy things happen in a Last Woman Standing match, and I'm so proud of that match we had because I feel like it's set apart from a lot of previous Last Standing matches where it stands out for the creativity," Belair said. "Also too just being a woman and being able to be a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Saudi Arabia, and being a woman and driving in Saudi Arabia. It was a special moment."

Belair finished off a busy few months of traveling with her first match in Mexico, and that was an unforgettable experience as well.

"I did. I was so excited about that because you always hear how wrestling is so big in Mexico, and I felt like I became an international wrestler once I wrestled in Mexico. And then to be there and hear the crowd chant and chant EST and chant Bianca and Belair, I just had this amazing feeling, and I was just so excited. I was like, 'I wrestled in Mexico guys.' I was so excited about it," Belair said.

You can download WWE SuperCard's Season 9 update on iOS and Android devices right now, and you can catch Belair every week on Monday Night Raw on USA Network at 8 PM EST.

What have you thought of SuperCard so far and what do you want to see next for Belair? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!