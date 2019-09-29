Watch: Big E Gives Boxing Champion Shawn Porter a New Day Entrance Before Saturday’s Title Fight

Big E’s shouting introduction has been a staple of The New Day’s entrance since Day 1, but it turns out his “Feel the Power!” speech works in other situations as well. The six-time former tag team champion appeared during the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter pay-per-view at the Staples Center on Saturday night and introduced the latter to the ring.

E’s appearance was put together by Porter and Sporting News reporter Andreas Hale. Unfortunately for Porter, he dropped his WBC Welterweight Championship to Spence in a title unification match via split decision.

Hale revealed afterwards that E had to be rushed out of the arena shortly after his introduction, as he had another event he needed to attend.

Here’s what y’all don’t know: We had to get Big E to the airport immediately after he introduced Porter to make a redeye to attend this event at 8am ET. He didn’t even see the fight but made this. Professional. When I tell y’all we were stressed when the PPV was running long? https://t.co/L0Gbp3m92k — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) September 29, 2019

E and Xavier Woods recently dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Revival at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. However the two were able to get some revenge two nights later when The New Day soundly defeated Randy Orton, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a six-man tag match on SmackDown Live. After the bout Kingston was approached by a returning Brock Lesnar, which set up a WWE Championship match between the two on SmackDown’s premiere episode on FOX this coming Friday.

Back in April E spoke with ComicBook.com about how he, Woods and Kingston have no interest of breaking up as a team.

“The trajectory of our careers isn’t going to be better breaking up,” E said. “I’m not saying that Kofi doesn’t get a world title reign without The New Day, but you don’t get that same moment of brotherhood, that same story of two guys who are able to go through the gauntlet and get their brother his title match,” he said. “All of the things we’ve been able to do the last couple of years, that is unique and special, you don’t get any of those moments. We listen to people that say “Actually, you should turn heel,’ or ‘It’s my time, I should really make this time about me.’ That’s not something that even remotely interests us.”