Big E Doesn’t Seem Happy That Kevin Owens Joined The New Day

Last week The New Day’s Big E announced via Twitter that he had suffered a torn meniscus. The injury will have him out of action for an undisclosed period of time, and his fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods addressed his absence on SmackDown Live this week. The two appeared at the start of the show on Kevin Owens’ talk show, and the former Universal Champion offered his services as an honorary third member. After a few initiation rituals, Owens was officially brought into the group as “Big O” for the main event tag match that paired the New Day up against Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev and Cesaro.

Based on his Twitter, E didn’t look too happy regarding the news.

Cesaro tried to stir the pot further during the match, tweeting, “Is [Big E] even out of surgery yet?” with a clip of Owens eating a stack of Big E‘s pancakes.

Given how some of Owens’ previous friendships have ended (Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho), this union probably won’t have a happy ending.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Kingston fought back against the idea that The New Day will someday break up and feud with each other.

“I don’t understand why people say that,” Kingston said. “We’ve said it since the beginning of time — the philosophy of the New Day has always been to lift your brother up so that is the goal. I think the stereotypical path to take — you see all these factions and when somebody has success, one of them goes off and does something on their own or someone wants success, one of them goes and does something on their own. That’s very typical. Anything about New Day, if anyone has seen New Day on TV or whatever, everything that we do is atypical.

“We come out, we skip, clap, I twerk, I wear unicorn horns, we wear pink and blue, we go out there, we throw pancakes out, we like ice cream and we have Booty-O’s,” he continued. “Everything that we do, it’s not your typical story so for us to break up, that would be like doing the opposite of New Day and doing the standard [outcome] and from that aspect alone, it just won’t happen so, everything we do, we do together. Like you saw in our vignettes, we talked about together. Good little callback. Together, together, together. Go back and watch it or maybe not. They are probably not the best thing to watch but the New Day is all about the group and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

