Big E on His Recent WWE Booking, Support From the WWE Locker Room

Big E’s first two months of 2022 have been rough. He lost the WWE Championship on New Year’s Day during the Day 1 pay-per-view, never got a rematch with Brock Lesnar for the title and was quietly moved back to the SmackDown roster in order to start teaming with The New Day again. And while the New Day reunion is something fans have wanted for quite some time, E’s lackluster departure from the main event scene has been met with outrage from both fans online and (reportedly) from wrestlers within the WWE locker room. E discussed all of that in a new interview with TalkSport‘s Alex McCarthy this week.

“My focus has been on controlling what I can. We’ve had several interviews and I’m sure I’ve already talked your ears off about meditation and how much that has helped me, but, that’s my job. I focus on being the performer and do the very best with what I’m given, that’s my focus. I don’t want any of that to be perceived as me taking away from being with Kofi and Woods. That’s my greatest delight. For me, it was a transition I will say I did not expect at this time in my career. I had hoped to climb back and try once again to win back the WWE championship. But, we have a pretty big champion [Roman Reigns] and pretty big title on SmackDown as well so, you never know. Right now, my focus is all about controlling what I can and doing the best with what I’m given, and that’s always been my focus,”

He also discussed the aforementioned reaction from his peers — “It means the world to me that I have the respect of my peers because above money, fame or success, I think the way you carry yourself as a human being, how you interact with your peers, your friends and strangers, it matters. My thing is, I’ve tried to have more light in my life. I want to receive more and give more as well. It makes me think alright, I must have done something right along the way for so many people to be so supportive. So those are the things I truly cherish and I’m appreciative of.

Do you think E will find his way back into WWE’s world championship picture in the near future? Or will his booking go the same route as Kofi Kingston? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

