Big E Considering WWE Return If Next Neck Scans Come Back Positive

Big E's professional wrestling career has been on an indefinite hiatus. The New Day's heavyweight suffered a serious injury on a March 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown after taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland, landing on his head and breaking his neck and fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae as a result. Big E was stretchered out of the venue and taken to the hospital where he received news that he had no ligament or spinal cord injuries and did not require surgery to make a recovery. All that considered, Big E has still been hesitant to make a return to the ring in any capacity, noting that getting physical again is a "gamble."

Big E Shares Optimistic Perspective on WWE Return

Big E might be feeling the power once again.

Speaking to Sports Talk Philly, Big E shared that he is going in for more neck scans in the next couple of months and he will once again reevaluate his wrestling future.

"More than anything, I'm just taking every day as it comes, and I know that sounds like a cliche, but I get scans again in another three-to-six months," Big E said. "If they look great and the doctors say it's healthy for me to go back, then that's something where we'll sit down and talk about it."

This is the most optimistic Big E has sounded about an in-ring return since he broke his neck nearly three years ago. The multi-time tag team champion has often downplayed any urges to compete again, instead sharing gratitude for what he was able to accomplish in his decade-plus career and emphasizing that he is content with retirement should he feel he needs to officially hang up his boots.

"I try not to spend too much time worrying about things I can't control," Big E continued. "It's nice to know that if I get the opportunity to get back in the ring, and I can do it healthily, then let's do that. Let's attack it fully. But if not, I know exactly what I want to do, and I'm excited about that path, too."

That other path appears to be still within the WWE system, just wearing different hats. Big E has made regular appearances on WWE premium live event pre-show panels, serving as an analyst alongside former WWE superstars and WWE broadcast talents. Outside of his on-screen duties, Big E has helped with the WWE NIL program, attending WWE tryouts to scout collegiate athletes that are prospective sports-entertainers.