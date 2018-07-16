Bludgeon Brothers Retain The SmackDown Tag Team Championships Against Team Hell No

Daniel Bryan and Kane, better known as Team Hell No, came up short in their return to pay-per-view on Sunday as the Bludgeon Brothers defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Earlier in the evening, Bryan and Kane were attacked backstage by Harper and Rowan, with the champs attacking Kane’s leg with their massive hammers. Bryan arrived for the match still limping from the attack, and Kane was nowhere to be found.

After trying and failing to fight the two by himself, Bryan found an opening when he dodged a suicide dive from Harper, causing him to crash into Rowan instead.

Suddenly Kane’s music hit, and the Big Red Machine stomped his way down to the ring in a medical boot. He nailed the champs with a pair of chokeslams, then tagged in Bryan to set him up for the Yes Kicks.

He then set up for the Knee Plus on Harper, but Rowan made a blind tag and cut Bryan off at the pass. The duo then hit the former world champ with a powerbomb-top rope clothesline combo for the win.

The duo of Bryan and Kane was first formed in 2012 when a then-heelish Bryan was forced to go to take anger management classes on the orders of Raw general manager AJ Lee. Kane was also in the class, and the pair hilariously became friends as the bonded over inflicting pain on other people.

Dubbed Team Hell No, the two captured the WWE Tag Team Championships at the Night of Champions pay-per-view in 2012 by defeating Kofi Kingston and R-Truth. They’d go on to hold the titles for 246 days before dropping them to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns of The Shield at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in 2013.

Earlier in the evening the other tag titles match saw The B Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) pull off the upset over the Deleters of Worlds (Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt) to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. Dallas secured the victory by pinning Hardy with an elevated swinging neckbreaker.

In other early matches on the card, Finn Balor picked up his first pay-per-view victory of 2018 by defeating Baron Corbin, Carmella retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka thanks to a distraction from James Ellsworth (and a clever usage of the shark cage he was locked in) and Shinsuke Nakamura captured the United States Championship by beating Jeff Hardy in just six seconds.