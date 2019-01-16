The Bludgeon Brothers Reportedly Cleared for WWE Action

We haven’t seen The Bludgeon Brothers and their mallets since August, but it looks like they could be gracing WWE‘s ring again very soon.

According to PWInsider, both Luke Harper and Eric Rowan have recovered from their respective surgeries and are expected to join the SmackDown circus as soon as next week’s episode in Wichita, KS.

The Bludgeon’s last competed at the SmackDown following SummerSlam where they dropped their titles to The New Day. Rowan suffered a torn bicep during the original SummerSlam match and things were bad enough that WWE had to get the titles off him and Harper. While Rowan healed, Harper had a procedure on his wrist.

Harper and Rowan will return to a crowded, yet semi-neglected SmackDown division. Right now The Bar owns the Blue Brand’s tag titles, but The New Day and Usos could take their WWE gold at any moment. While SmackDown’s tag division is supremely talented, it lacks parody as the titles seem to only move in a triangle.

But now that the Bludgeons are in the fray, those championships could just as easily fall in their hands. We’ll have to wait and see when they actually do come back to the ring. Even though they’re available next week, that doesn’t exactly mean WWE will use them on television. Both rosters on Raw and SmackDown are stuffed with talent, which means that a lot of fully capable Superstars never make in front of the camera. Here’s to hoping the Bludgeon’s can make an impact when they do return.