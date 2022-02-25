Bobby Lashley Not Advertised for WWE’s Road to WrestleMania MSG Show

It was recently reported that WWE superstar Bobby Lashley had been injured since the Royal Rumble and would require surgery. The surgery, which will repair his shoulder, will keep him out of action for at least 4 months, so it makes sense then that WWE has removed Lashley from the events leading up to WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion has now been removed from all advertisements for the upcoming WWE Live event in March at Madison Square Garden, which is significant since he was previously listed as part of the event in a match against Brock Lesnar.

Now Lesnar will be the one in action, defending his title against an unknown opponent. Lesnar won the WWE Championship back at Elimination Chamber, where Lashley was written off television after his pod was crashed through, giving Lashley a concussion. Lesnar would go off script and break out of his pod after it was Lashley’s turn to go, as Lashley had already been taken out of the Chamber at that point.

WWE’s official statement said “The official statement reads “Bobby Lashley has entered concussion protocol and will travel back to the United States under medical supervision to undergo additional evaluation.”

As for the new lineup for the March 5th Madison Square Garden event, it will feature Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and more, and the new advertising features Lynch, Reigns, Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, Big E, and Ronda Rousey. You can find the entire rundown below.

“WWE rolls through MSG on the Road to WrestleMania on Saturday, March 5!

‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship!

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship!

Both Champions in the Same Arena on the Same Night!

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match-

2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

-Tag Team Match-

The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. The Usos

-Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match-

Plus More of Your Favorite Superstars Live in Action Including:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles

RK-Bro

Sasha Banks

And Many More!

*Card is subject to change*”

It’s a shame that Lashley will miss out on WrestleMania, but we wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him in the ring better than ever soon.

