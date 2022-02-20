New Report Says WWE’s Bobby Lashley Will Need Surgery

Earlier today WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley’s health status after going down in the Chamber Match at Elimination Chamber, but a new report says that WWE’s statement was to cover for a real injury. Kazeem Famuyide of The Ringer Wrestling Show is reporting that Lashley is set to undergo shoulder surgery and will be out for at least 4 months. According to the report, Lashley has been hurt since his match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and that’s why he was attempting not to land on his shoulder during Lesnar’s German Suplex barrage.

“I have under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match,” Famuyide said. “If you’ve noticed, he hasn’t worked any Raw’s. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble.”

“From what I’m told, it’s for at least 4 months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania,” Famuyide said.

WWE’s official statement said “The official statement reads “Bobby Lashley has entered concussion protocol and will travel back to the United States under medical supervision to undergo additional evaluation.”

WWE built in a reason for Lashley’s injury during the Men’s Chamber Match. Seth Rollins was wreaking havoc on Austin Theory, which led to a shocking moment where Theory went through the glass and slammed into Bobby Lashley. Lashley went down and looked quite dazed, and after not getting up for a minute medical staff rushed in and removed him from the match.

Hopefully, Lashley will be on the mend soon, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

You can find the results of tonight’s Elimination Chamber below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) defeats Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss

One Hand Tied Stipulation (Rousey): Naomi and Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) defeats vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) ambush The Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre defeats Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

