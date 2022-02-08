Bobby Lashley Argues That the WWE Championship Is on the Same Level as the WWE Universal Championship

Bobby Lashley made the bold claim in an interview with Bleacher Report this week that his WWE Championship is on the same level of prestige as Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship. “The All Mighty” explained, “I think it is [on the same level as the Universal Championship]. What company do we work for? WWE. I have the WWE Championship. To me, I don’t see anything bigger than that. I understand [Brock] wanting to go against Roman, I’m not taking anything away from Roman because I think Roman is at the top of his game. I think he’s really transcending anything he can do. I give credit where credit is due.”

“If Roman didn’t catch COVID, then me and Brock would’ve been headlining WrestleMania next year because him and Roman were deep in their custody battle, I guess,” he added. “Who’s going to win Paul [Heyman] at the end of the day? I think that’s what really matters more than winning the title, that’s what it seems like. With that being said, what people have to understand is I’ve pinned both Brock and Roman, and that’s something you can’t take away from me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lashley is on his second reign as WWE Champion, having won the title from Lesnar at the Royal Rumble after heavy interference from Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, “The Tribal Chief” is 527 days into his reign as Universal Champion and is already booked for title defenses at Elimination Chamber (against Goldberg) and WrestleMania 38 (against Lesnar). And while the WWE Championship has decades of history behind it with many of the company’s biggest stars holding it multiple times, it has seemingly lost some of its prestige in recent years now that SmackDown is being positioned as WWE’s No. 1 show.

Check out the full lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. The premium live event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 19.