Edge Points Out Bobby Lashley’s Missing Ingredient

Bobby Lashley is one of the most instantly gratifying WWWe Superstars of all time. But despite his mountain of muscle and remarkable strength, there’s always been a disconnect between him and the WWE Universe.

And WWE Hall of Famer Edge may have just figured out why

During an episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge put Lashley’s wrestling persona under the microscope and deduced that he’s missing a mean streak.

“I think for me — I don’t want to say the knock on Bobby — is that I’ve never really… I just don’t buy that he can be mean. Like when he sets up for anything, I don’t really believe it. I look at him and I go ‘wow’ but then I look at his face and I don’t buy it. But I really want to see… And I know that sounds like a knock, and Bobby’s a great guy, but that, to me, has always been the missing ingredient. It’s just that level of, ‘mmm, I don’t really feel like you want to tear this person’s head off.’ … To your point, I think Bobby can really try and develop his character more and I think that will help everything. Because, obviously, athletically he’s a freak,” he said.

As babyface, Lashley is limited to a cheery disposition, however, his in-ring character does lack aggression. As someone who is so typically imposing, being gentle in the ring doesn’t do much to make an impression. Instead of using his mountain of muscle to destroy people, Lashley’s physique is more of a detail than an asset.

Perhaps this lack of tenacity is why WWE opted for Roman Reigns to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, then Lashley. While Reigns was always the favorite to meet Lesnar in Brooklyn, there did appear to be a point when WWE was undecided on the SummerSlam main event. There’s still a possibility that Lashley sneaks into that match to make it a triple threat, but given what we’ve seen it’s highly unlikely he’d leave as Universal Champion.

In both this chapter and his run a decade ago, WWE has shown hesitance in booking Lashley to the top of their card. While he’ll always be a valuable employee, he just may not be World Championship material. That sounds like a stiff shot, but it’s just a fact of the wrestling ecosystem: not everyone can be the guy.

It will be interesting to see how WWE moves forward with Lashley in 2018. While there’s still an outside chance he dances with Lesnar and Reigns, he’s more likely to be relegated to the Intercontinental Championship scene or a singles match with Drew McIntyre.

