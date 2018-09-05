Rumor on Bobby Roode’s Plans, Potential Heel Turn

This week on Raw, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable formed one of the more enthusiastic tag teams in recent memory. But those positive vibes may prove to be Fake News.

According to Cagesideseats, the high dose of gusto behind Gable and Roode’s alignment will be used to launch a Glorious heel turn. From there, the partners turned enemies will enter a feud with Roode working as the villain the WWE Universe grew to adore in NXT. Once their program ends, the report indicates that Gable will be reunited with his old partner, Jason Jordan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a lot of twists and turns here, but It’s safe to bet on Roode turning sour on the energetic Gable. This alone is great news, as Roode was given a harsh reminder that not only is it hard to jump from NXT to WWE, but it’s nearly impossible to make a lasting impression as a generic babyface. While Roode did nab a turn with the US Championship, he has yet to make an undeniable connection with the WWE Universe. Fans have been clamoring for Roode to turn heel for nearly a year, but WWE has remained steadfast in keeping him a good guy. However, with convincing villains at a premium, it looks like WWE is ready to make the big change for Roode.

For Gable, this is all good news. As one of the more underutilized talents in WWE, it now appears he’ll finally have a program to work. While he and Roode will certainly be fun, the juicer part o this rumor is and Jordan rectifying American Alpha.

Considering they never broke up, there’s no bad blood between the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions. But things have certainly gotten weird. Since joining Raw, Jordan was revealed to be Kurt Angle’s illegitimate son. While WWE never truly capitalized on that storyline, it’s one they’ll keep on the stove when Jordan does come back.

However, Jordan’s return from injury has made several concerning headlines. Back in February, Jordan underwent a minimally invasive procedure to fix a nerve issue in his neck. There were rumors of him being back at WrestleMania, but that obviously didn’t happen. Now that it’s September and we still haven’t seen him, we seemingly have ground to worry about his health. Reports have surfaced of Jordan working backstage as a producer that has only intensified speculation that he’s dealing with a serious injury. Right now, facts are limited and we won’t know Jordan is healthy until he actually shows up on WWE television.