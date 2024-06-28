Booker T and Brad Gilmore's The Hall of Fame Airing Nationally on ESPN Radio

Booker T and his co-host Brad Gilmore are set to take their podcast nationwide with their new ESPN Radio partnership. The two have been working together for years on various on-air radio projects, but when they teamed up for the Hall of Fame Podcast, and their chemistry together has ensured longevity in a world where everyone is looking to start a podcast. They offer a unique perspective as Booker is a WWE Hall of Famer that runs his own promotion in Texas while also still working with the WWE on its NXT brand every week. Not only does the duo discuss wrestling, occasionally share interviews with wrestlers from many different promotions, they also give other sports commentary as well as the latest in entertainment news. No matter what you're looking for, they probably have it on lock.

With approximately 500 stations, over 32 million listeners tune into ESPN Radio per week. Their national programming is also available on SiriusXM and via digital distributors Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn, so it will no doubt bring a huge audience to Booker T and Gilmore.

"Brad and I have worked so hard on this show, and we are excited to bring our brand of radio nationwide as part of the ESPN Radio family," said Booker T. "The Hall of Fame is going national, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share our insights, stories, and passion for wrestling and combat sports with an even larger audience."

"Taking the Hall of Fame national with ESPN Radio is a dream come true for us," said Gilmore. "Booker and I have poured our hearts into this show, and it's incredible to see our hard work pay off. Like they say, 'when you wish upon a star,' amazing things can happen. We're excited to bring our unique brand of radio to listeners all across the country and continue sharing our love for wrestling and combat sports."

A brand new episode of the Hall of Fame to kick off their new era will air nationally on ESPN Radio on Saturday, June 29 with live coverage of UFC 303 starting at 10 p.m. EST. The partnership will also include future episodes to air throughout the year timed to major WWE and MMA events. Currently, The Hall of Fame's back catalog is available to listen to on Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else podcasts are streamed.

