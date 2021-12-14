Booker T calls WWE’s Rhea Ripley the Hulk Hogan of the Women’s Division

WWE women’s division features some of the company’s brightest stars, and Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest fan-favorites in the company at the moment. The future is incredibly bright for Ripley, and at some point, she could very well end up being the biggest star in WWE. Booker T thinks so as well, as on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T compared three of WWE’s biggest stars to legends of the company’s past, and that included Ripley, who he called a “money machine” and compared to Hulk Hogan as far as potential drawing power and popularity.

“You know, man, I look at Rhea Ripley like Hulk Hogan. That’s what she’s like,” Booker T said. “She’s like the female Hulk Hogan. She’s a money machine, she’s a draw. I like her in a tag team thing, maybe they’re shielding her, saving her (for a different storyline), one of those type of deals. She’s definitely a star, a major star.”

He was then asked who the Macho Man Randy Savage of the division was, and then he revealed who he feels is the current day Ric Flair.

“Charlotte is the Ric Flair. Sasha would be like the Macho Man, that’s no disrespect or anything like that,” Booker T said.

Ripley is currently part of the Super Brutality tag team with Nikki A.S.H. over on Monday Night Raw, and during a previous interview with ComicBook.com, we asked if she at one point was headed to SmackDown instead of Raw.

“I think I look better in Red, to be completely honest. I love SmackDown and one day I do want to go to SmackDown because I want to be a Grand Slam Champion, but right now I think my placement is on Raw,” Ripley said. “And also, with this draft, there are so many girls on SmackDown that I haven’t worked yet, but I know that it’s all going to be jumbled anyway, so if I go to SmackDown they might not be there anyway. And also, I feel like on Raw we get more time to showcase our abilities, which is something that I’m always there for, where on SmackDown I feel like there’s limited time because it’s only two hours where Raw is three.”

