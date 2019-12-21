Booker T Says Christian Is One of the Most Underrated WWE Stars Ever

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T finds himself part of the WWE Backstage crew these days, giving his opinions on the WWE product every Tuesday night on FS1.

These opinions can carry considerable weight considering his pedigree: one of the great tag team wrestlers of the 1990s and a former multiple time world champion. This week, Booker T let it be known that one of his fellow panelists on Backstage is under appreciated in the world of wrestling: Christian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s been numerous people noting on social media of late that Christian belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame, and going by what Booker T said in a a question and answer session for Backstage, we’d have to think that he agrees.

Booker was asked about who his best opponent was during his working days with WWE, and he instantly replied with Christian’s name.

“In the WWE, the best chemistry would have been my partner right here on the show, Christian,” Booker T answered. “Me and that guy-man, we made some beautiful music together back in the day.

“Not a better guy that you could have on the road and working with you as well, because when you’re working, it’s all about teamwork; watching one’s back.”

Christian and Booker feuded over the WWE Intercontinental and WWE United States Championships during the mid-2000s. They also faced each other during their runs with TNA Impact Wrestling.

“Christian was the best,” Booker T said. “One of the most underrated Superstars in history in the WWE.”

Do you think Christian belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below or drop me a line on Twitter @ryandroste.