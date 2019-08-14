Update on Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Lantern, Will It Be Used Moving Forward?

Bray Wyatt’s entrance at WWE SummerSlam was one of the most memorable for a returning star in the history of the company.

The new music, the ring gear, the fan’s reaction….and that crazy severed head turned into a lantern. It all combined so perfectly. Which is exactly why fans noticed right away when WWE took down the YouTube video of Wyatt’s entrance and re-uploaded it having edited out the shots of the lantern.

The night of the event, there was speculation about whether television networks (especially FOX) would be okay with the imagery of a severed head used by Wyatt. WWE’s edit seemed to confirm that it wouldn’t work out long term.

Enter Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez, who asserts that although that edit was made on YouTube, WWE is sticking with the lantern head. Alvarez noted that he reached out to several sources at WWE and none of them knew anything about any changes to the lantern.

It’s also worth noting that Mattel is already planning on including the lantern head as part of an upcoming Wyatt action figure, and WWE is planning on creating more lanterns for other merchandising reasons.

Though the YouTube video was taken down, WWE has kept a tweet up which shows a good view of the lantern. See below.

Make-up effects artist Tom Savini put up a tweet talking about the creation of the lantern, giving credit to his team for creating it.

Following his quick victory over Finn Balor at SummerSlam, Wyatt did not appear on RAW Monday night. It looks like WWE will (wisely) stick on the side of caution when it comes to avoiding overexposure of the hot new character, making the appearances he does make more meaningful and worthwhile.