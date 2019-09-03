Watch: Bray Wyatt Addresses Hell in a Cell Speculation on Latest Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” returned on Monday Night Raw this week, and the former WWE Champion made it clear that his challenges to Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman on Twitter were not merely idle threats.

Wyatt started things off by apologizing to Finn Balor for what “The Fiend” did to him at SummerSlam. He was then confronted by the Vince McMahon devil puppet, who was furious that Wyatt challenged the pair on Twitter.

How dare you challenge Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman to a match at Hell in a Cell?” the puppet shouted. “Do you have any idea how valuable they are?”

He then threatened to fire Wyatt, but Wyatt shoved dollar bills in his mouth to calm him down.

“Phew, that was close,” Wyatt said. “Besides as we saw earlier, Seth and Braun don’t make a very good team. They’re selfish, greedy and in another life they took something very dear to me. But unlike those bozos I’ve learned to embrace the virtue of teamwork.”

He then surrounded himself with his puppets (pushing away Ramblin’ Rabbit while he was holding up a “Help!” sign).

“My team, they help me cope with the pain. But ‘The Fiend,’ he helps me inflict it,” Wyatt said. “See you in hell!”

Last week the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, home of this year’s Hell in a Cell event, spilled the beans that Wyatt intended on challenging either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman to a match at the pay-per-view, presumably for WWE Universal Championship.

Strowman responded to the announcement by tweeting, “If the student has to teach the teacher then so be it!!!!He can get these hands like anybody else.”

Wyatt, staying in character, wrote, “Lol. Come teach me baby boy. I love you , I’ve never lost to Seth, and I don’t care if I die. Literally.”

Strowman and Rollins have a busy Clash of Champions event ahead of them before either has to worry about Wyatt. The pair will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, then face each other for the Universal title.

The official contract signing for the match will take place on next week’s Monday Night Raw, with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin coming on as the special mediator.