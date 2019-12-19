Watch: Bray Wyatt Flips off Sami Zayn as The Fiend

Now here’s a sight we’ll probably never see on television — Bray Wyatt, as The Fiend, flipping somebody off. The reigning Universal Champion was recently in a cage match with Shinsuke Nakamura at a WWE Live Event and, as the clip below shows, he didn’t seem to care for what Sami Zayn was shouting at ringside. On television Wyatt has been locked in a feud with Daniel Bryan, which started prior to Survivor Series when Bryan was debating between joining Zayn’s faction and reviving the Yes Movement. He eventually chose the latter, but it wasn’t enough to beat Wyatt at Survivor Series.

In the weeks that followed Wyatt dragged Bryan under the ring and (as it was implied) ripped out his hair. Bryan then disappeared from television, leading The Miz to start asking questions about Wyatt. The Firefly Funhouse host decided to torment Miz for a bit by hinting he would attack his family, then beat him without using his Fiend persona at TLC. Moments after that match ended a hooded figure attacked Wyatt, who turned out to be Bryan sporting a new look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bray Wyatt gave Sami Zayn the middle finger during his Cage Match with Shinsuke Nakamura pic.twitter.com/AGkLVfFsum — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) December 18, 2019

WWE is teasing that Wyatt give a response to Bryan’s attack on this week’s SmackDown, which means they’re probably setting up for a match at the Royal Rumble in January.

While Wyatt has refrained from giving out-of-character interviews since his new persona debuted, Tom Savini Studios’ Jason Baker (who directed the initial Firefly Funhouse segments) talked about Wyatt’s creative process back in April on the Wrestling Reality podcast.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”