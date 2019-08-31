Update On WWE’s Plans For Bray Wyatt, Hell In A Cell Match

Bray Wyatt should prove to be more of a regular contributor to WWE television over the next several weeks as WWE prepares to have him headline Hell In A Cell in October.

We previously reported that Wyatt had been advertised locally in Sacramento to be facing either WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman in a Hell In A Cell match at the PPV of the same name. Rollins will defend his title against Strowman at the September 15th Clash of Champions PPV event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the report that the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento had been advertising a match with Wyatt challenging the Universal Champion (whomever that may be), Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed that WWE’s plans are indeed for Wyatt to be in the Universal Championship match at the show.

WWE’s website has Wyatt advertised for every edition of RAW through October 28th (h/t Wrestling Inc.). While this isn’t a guarantee that “The Fiend” will appear at every single one of those shows, it’s a good sign that he figures to be on television much more as his push into the title picture picks up steam.

Wyatt was reportedly booked for this past Monday’s RAW initially but WWE opted to hold him off television.

It’s not clear right now where WWE’s plans are in regards to who Wyatt will face, either Strowman or Rollins. He recently had a back and forth with Strowman on Twitter, though, and the pair’s history in the Wyatt Family could make for some interesting television should a feud come down the line.