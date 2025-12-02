One Of WWE’s Most Popular Superstars Finally Teases Heel Turn

There’s an art to a great heel turn, as it has to feel organic to really captivate fans and yet still be somewhat of a surprise in terms of when that heel turn is finally delivered on television. Typically, that means you have to set the stage for that ultimate turn so it can land with the appropriate impact, and the table has indeed been set during tonight’s Monday Night Raw for one of WWE’s most popular superstars.

During the semifinals of The Last Time Is Now tournament, LA Knight took on Jey Uso for the chance to move on and face the winner of Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther. Despite hitting Knight with everything he had, Knight was able to pin Jey and get the 3-count, and Jey didn’t take the loss well. In fact, Jey had a huge crash out at ringside, knocking over the Prime display and throwing the cart before heading angrily out of the ring, and you can bet a full heel turn is about to take place.

It was a hard-fought win for Knight, who has been consistently over with the fans for a while now but has suffered his own string of momentum-delaying losses. Tonight though, Knight withstood Jey’s best haymakers and stood victorious, and now he moves one step closer to a match against John Cena, and while that’s a topic for another day, let’s just say he should absolutely be the one to face Cena in his final match.

We don't recognize this Jey Uso… 👀 pic.twitter.com/IgadI0KxTM — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

Moving back to Jey, he would further tease that turn in a backstage segment with Jackie Redmond. Jey is usually pretty friendly with Redmond in backstage interviews, even after hard-fought matches, but here he was clearly irritable and not interested in talking about Bron Breakker or the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

Jey has been one of WWE’s most popular superstars over the past 6 to 8 months, and as witnessed at WarGames, still has one of the most beloved entrances by the fans. While his status as a popular talent has been debated and criticized at times in online circles, the crowds speak for themselves, and he is always received with big pops in every city.

That’s fascinating in a way, since they also cheered when he started to crash out, so while this heel turn may put a damper on his fan-friendly entrance and merch, it might work out pretty well for Jey to turn heel, since it seems they are also on board with whatever his next evolution turns out to be.

While he is getting ready for a heel turn, the big moment will likely involve someone he’s been friends with or allied with in the past. That means a big betrayal would likely be against someone like his brother Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, or Roman Reigns, since they are all firmly in babyface territory these days. Punk would be my bet, especially if Breakker is facing him for the Title, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

