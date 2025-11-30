Mystery WWE Superstar Interferes at WarGames (And It’s Not Seth Rollins)

The Men’s WarGames match closed out WWE Survivor Series, and as expected, there were several moments of complete chaos, both in the cage and outside of it. One of the most surprising moments was saved for last however, as at one point a mysterious person wearing a black hoodie climbed in the cage and hit CM Punk with a super kick and a curb stomp and the climbed out of the ring, and while they were clearly using Seth Rollins’ moves, it wasn’t actually Rollins, and we have our theories on who the person actually is.

Punk and Drew McIntyre were confronted by the mystery person, who then chose to hit Punk before leaving the ring as quickly as they ran in. While those were Rollins’ moves, Rollins recently had surgery and is out of action for a while longer, as WWE is probably not going to that deception well so soon after the last time. That’s why a host of WWE fans (including myself) think the mystery person is none other than Austin Theory.

Just from a practicality aspect, Theory is someone who is athletic enough to run up the cage that quickly, hit the moves in the ring, and then leave without losing a step. From that same view, while they hid their identity, just the movements alone didn’t feel like Rollins, but did feel as if they could be from Theory.

Then there’s the fact that previous rumors had suggested Theory was at one point going to be part of Rollins’ Vision faction and a part of WarGames. Those plans all shifted when Rollins was legitimately injured, which is why the faction breakup was expedited on Raw and why the move to have Logan Paul involved was made soon after. That left Theory out of the mix, but this person is clearly helping The Vision and setting up Breakker for the win, so this could be a perfect way to bring in Theory and make him a full-time member of the faction, as McIntyre and Paul are both just helping out for this one match.

Theory was himself sidelined with an injury earlier in the year, which caused the breakup of his Tag Team A-Town Down Under with Grayson Waller. The story between the two was never resolved, as Theory has still not returned to WWE TV, and Waller has since joined forces with New Day. Reports then said that Theory was expected to be part of The Vision, but all sorts of plans shifted when Rollins was hurt.

Now, once Rollins’ name comes up, some will assume this is another fake-out from Rollins in regards to an injury, which he pulled earlier this year. While many were fooled and shocked when Rollins revealed he was healthy before costing Punk his Championship, it was challenging to trust that Rollins’ next injury was legitimate, especially since they were so close together. Rollins did have surgery though, and is still wearing a sling, so it seems this is more of a storyline ploy as opposed to any tease of Rollins’ return to the ring.

Right now, Breakker, Reed, and Heyman make up The Vision, and having someone like Theory could make them even deadlier and immensely help Theory get off to a strong start in his next WWE run. We’ll have to wait and see, but hopefully they will reveal the identity of the mystery person on next week’s Monday Night Raw.

