Bray Wyatt Says His 2015 Promos Featured Hidden Message, Challenges Fans To Solve It

Bray Wyatt’s cryptic messages over the years have often left fans and wrestlers alike puzzled, but this one will really have you scratching your head.

Recently on his Twitter account, Wyatt explained that he inserted hidden messages into a series of eight promos that he did back in 2015. He noted that nobody picked up on the messages and he’s still leaving it up to fans to figure out what the message was that he put out there.

He wrote:

Fun game time! Bet you didn’t know that in 2015 I did 8 consecutive (backstage) promos where one sentence didn’t belong in each of them. But together they make up a secret message, no one ever found it. You guys never look hard enough. First one to get it wins a prize!

Time to fire up the WWE Network and the 2015 RAW archives if you want in on the action and want to try to earn whatever prize Wyatt is giving away.

It didn’t take long for fans to start doubting that there was accuracy in this story, but Wyatt responded and doubled-down that it is all true.

It took years before a brilliant fan found the Fibonacci sequence within a TOOL album. I have been patient, and you are incorrect. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 5, 2019

Wyatt’s 2015 consisted of starting the year with a series of promos where he spoke about himself as “the new face of fear.” That culminated in a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31.

The rest of the year saw Wyatt embark in feuds with Ryback, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Kane.

