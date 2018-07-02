Bray Wyatt Injured in Car Crash, Pulled From Monday Night Raw

WWE.com reported on Monday that Bray Wyatt, one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, was injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Florida.

The extent of his injuries was not disclosed, though he was pulled from live event shows over the weekend and will not be on Monday Night Raw this week.

“Bray Wyatt was in a car accident Friday and has sustained multiple injuries, WWE.com can confirm,” the website reported. “Wyatt was en route to the airport for this past weekend’s Raw WWE Live Events when he was in a head-on automobile collision that left his car totaled. He was treated at Tampa General Hospital and has since been released.

“Due to the injuries sustained, Wyatt did not compete at this weekend’s WWE Live Events and will not be present at tonight’s Raw,” the statement continued.

TMZ reported on Monday that Wyatt was good spirits as he told the outlet “I’m moving around.”

Leading up to WrestleMania 34, Wyatt was feuding with a newly “Woken” opponent in Matt Hardy. After defeating him at Elimination Chamber, Hardy challenged Wyatt to a match at the Hardy Compound in in Cameron, North Carolina in the main event of the March 19 episode of Raw. Thanks to some distractions from his family members, Hardy was victorious and threw Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation, disappearing in the process.

Wyatt returned during the pre-show of WrestleMania, helping Hardy win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and turning babyface in the process. As “The Deleters of Worlds,” the two went on to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in late April by defeating Cesaro and Sheamus.

Hardy and Wyatt are scheduled to face Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, now known as The B Team, in a title match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15. No word yet on if that match is now in jeopardy. Hardy, who usually keeps in character while on Twitter, has yet to address his partner’s injury on social media.

Other matches announced for Extreme Rules include Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler in a 30-minute Ironman match for the Intercontinental Championship, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev, the reunited Team Hell No taking on The Bludgeon Brothers, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax and SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella vs. Asuka.