Bray Wyatt Teases a New Design for the WWE Universal Championship

Back in 2017 the custom championship belt company Top Rope Belts gifted Wyatt with a special version of the WWE Universal Championship that had been redesigned to fit his eerie cult leader persona. The title never saw the light of day outside of social media, and Wyatt wouldn’t claim the real Universal title until this past Thursday when he defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. But now that he has the real thing, Wyatt is putting the possibility of a custom world championship back out into the ether. On Friday he took to social media and posted a photo of the old custom title, while tagging Top Rope Belts and adding a question mark.
The company uploaded a new photo of the custom title, then retweeted a boatload of followers who commented on Wyatt’s tweet.
November 2, 2019
A closer look at the original design shows how much it calls back to Wyatt’s original persona, with various buzzards being featured on the main and side plates.
Merry Christmas from Top Rope Belts! Here’s a look at @WWEBrayWyatt ‘s custom belt. #TRB #We‘reHere pic.twitter.com/bMYXto1Q58— TRB (@topropebelts) December 25, 2017
This isn’t even the only customized Universal belt made for Wyatt. Back in September Paul Martin Belts unveiled their customized championship, which heavily featured iconography of “The Fiend.”
Just a quick video to show in more detail the customised WWE Replica Belt I have turned into a Fiend inspired belt! The simulated leather strap on this belt has been replaced with a brand new hand tooled real leather strap littered with Fiend themed customisations.
Though customized championships are quite rare for the WWE, they aren’t unheard of. Steve Austin had the famous “Smoking Skull” version of the WWE Championship, John Cena had the spinner versions of the WWE and United States Championships and Daniel Bryan held a new version of the WWE Championship earlier this year made of hemp, wood and stone.