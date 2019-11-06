Watch: Bray Wyatt Shows off His New WWE Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt made his first appearance since winning the WWE Universal Championship on Tuesday night during the premiere episode of WWE Backstage. In a special Firefly Fun House segment, Wyatt reintroduced viewers to the Fun House, then offered fans a warning about crossing his demonic alter-ego, The Fiend. He then pulled out the WWE Universal Championship belt, and while the title wasn’t redesigned like many fans hoped it did show off new side plates with The Fiend’s face engraved on them.

“Don’t worry, you’ll all be safe here. Just as long as you don’t make him upset,” Wyatt said as the screen cut to images of Wyatt defeating Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel last week. “Seth Rollins did, and now, look what we have. Yowie Wowie!”

Wyatt then teased appearing on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, saying that everyone would learn that “there is a new ruler of the universe.”

“But don’t worry, you can all join. All you have to do is…. let me in,” Wyatt said. “See you Friday!”

Wyatt teased the idea of bringing out a custom version of the WWE Universal Championship when he tagged Top Rope Belts on social media shortly after winning it. Several years back the custom belt company gave Wyatt a special version of the WWE Universal Championship two years before he won the real thing.

Other versions of a Fiend-designed Universal title have already made their way online.

Wyatt popped up in Long Island this week as The Fiend and defended the Universal title against Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match after Monday Night Raw went off the air.