Bray Wyatt Responds to Fan's Joke About Being In Town For WWE SmackDown

There's quite a bit of buzz around tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, and a major part of that buzz revolves around the possible return of Bray Wyatt to the company. Thanks to numerous teases on Monday Night Raw and social media, many are convinced that the former WWE superstar is on his way back to the company. One fan decided to have some fun with all that hype with a trolling tweet about a sighting of Wyatt in Salt Lake City, Utah, where SmackDown is being filmed tonight, but little did that fan know that Wyatt would end up chiming in on it.

Twitter user @JanelyJoey tweeted a picture of a man that is not Wyatt at a counter of a Boston Hertz car rental. The photo was captioned "Bray Wyatt spotted at the Salt Lake City Utah Airport. #Smackdown takes place at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake tonight 👀 #BrayWyatt", and Wyatt saw a chance to have some fun with it while also not shooting down the possibility of him actually being in town for SmackDown.

I would never use Hertz. Yuck — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) September 23, 2022

Wyatt added a comment to the post, writing "I would never use Hertz. Yuck". It's awesome that Wyatt is having some fun with the tweet but he also didn't shut down that a SmackDown return is happening, so this will only drive buzz for tonight's episode even further.

On the previous episode of WWE's Monday Night Raw someone in the crowd had a sign with a QR code that led to more White Rabbit teases and a tease that some have linked to old Wyatt promos. Then WWE played White Rabbit during a commercial break just for the live crowd, and while some attributed that to Karrion Kross, that has since pretty much been shot down in favor of Wyatt return theories.

So, do you think Wyatt will make his WWE return tonight? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

