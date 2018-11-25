Bray Wyatt Makes Surprise Return at WWE Starrcade

WWE’s Bray Wyatt made his return to the ring on Saturday night at the special Starrcade live event in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wyatt had been out of action since August. He was taken off the road when his tag team partner, Matt Hardy, went on leave. In the three months that he has been off, there have been numerous reports and rumors about how he may return, including one belief that WWE will be reuniting the Wyatt Family. Wyatt even teased it himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How he is brought back to television remains to be seen, but Wyatt made a surprise appearance at the Starrcade show Saturday night, subbing for Braun Strowman to take on Baron Corbin. With Strowman out injured, Corbin got on the microphone and offered up an open challenge to the WWE locker room. Wyatt emerged from the curtain.

After Wyatt won the first match, a furious Corbin used his RAW General Manager authority to restart the match. The second bout, which was also won by Wyatt, was fought under No DQ rules.

Bray Wyatt has returned at #WWEStarrcade. I hope WWE uses him correctly. I’m personally feeling a baby face Wyatt run. pic.twitter.com/uSKkjQXqpu — Riz. (@johncenaAm) November 25, 2018

Wyatt wins with a roll up. Corbin restarts it as a No DQ, Ziggler and McIntyre come out. Balor and Elias make the save but they get beat down. McIntyre accidentally Claymores Corbin and the baby faces beat him down. Wyatt wins again. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 25, 2018

WWE will feature a special look at Saturday’s Starrcade special live event on the WWE Network Sunday night. WWE has announced that four segments will be shown during the one hour special, including an eight woman tag team match, AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match, an Elias segment with Ric Flair, and an edition of MizTV featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio.

Wyatt’s surprise return had not yet occurred when WWE announced the segments for the Starrcade WWE Network special, so we’re unsure if any footage of his return will air or not. That will likely depend on how WWE plans to bring him back on television in the near future.