Watch: Bray Wyatt Reveals Haunting New Clown Mask on Latest Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt’s latest “Firefly Fun House” segment took its darkest turn to date on Monday night, as the former WWE Champion debuted a new demonic clown mask that appears to be apart of his new ring gear.

The segment kicks off like the others with Wyatt surrounded by his puppet characters. He then says that he’s learned to control the darkness in his head, and that he has a secret he wants to reveal to everyone.

“It’s almost time to show the world what I’ve really been working on. But I can’t do it alone,” Wyatt says. “No, I’m going to need the help of all my fireflies. So, who’s with me? That just warms my soul. But don’t worry, there’s still a lot of darkness is this ol’ noggin. But this time it’s different. This time, I learned how to harness it, how to control it.”

Suddenly the smile vanishes from Wyatt’s face as creepy music begins to start playing.

“So what do you say?” he asks. “Do you want to see my secret?”

The screen then cuts to images of various old dolls, including one of Abby The Witch. The screen then cuts to Wyatt in new gear.

“Yowie wowie,” Wyatt says in a dark, demonic voice.

Given that Raw was pre-taped from earlier in the day in London, England, the video made its way online before airing on television.

Jason Baker, the director of the “Firefly Fun House” segments, talked about Wyatt’s dedication to his dark, twisted character in a recent interview.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”

