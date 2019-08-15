Bray Wyatt’s New Theme “Let Me In” Climbs the iTunes Music Charts

Bray Wyatt shocked the wrestling world at SummerSlam on Sunday night when he made his in-ring debut as his new, demonic persona — “The Fiend.” On top of carrying a lantern made to look like his own severed head, Wyatt slowly trudged to the ring to the tune of a remixed version of “Broken Out in Love,” which had been a staple of Wyatt’s entrance when he was in The Wyatt Family.

The original version from Mark Crozer and The Rels had been given a much darker tone, replacing a slow-paced song with heavier guitar riffs and screaming vocals from the hardcore punk band Code Orange. WWE officially released the song, titled “Let Me In” on Tuesday across all music platforms, and by Wednesday it was already climbing the charts.

By Thursday morning the song had already climbed as high No. 23 on the iTunes Top 100 chart, and was all the way up at No. 2 on the soundtrack.

let me in number 26 overall on @iTunes and climbing @WWEBrayWyatt 🔪🔪🔪 pic.twitter.com/2APhU3TNlf — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) August 15, 2019

The song was also picking up steam overseas.

26 on the UK chart too pic.twitter.com/TwvoPnWbPP — pop (@DX_1) August 15, 2019

Elsewhere, the song had 316,000 listens on YouTube and 44,100 plays on Spotify. Wyatt personally thanked the band for their performance via his Twitter shortly after SummerSlam.

Big props to @codeorangetoth For successfully creating a soundtrack to the technicolor pit that is my mind Damn it feels good to be a Gangsta🐍#YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/0ZHVybo8h8 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 13, 2019

Wyatt made quick work of his old rival Finn Balor at the show, beating him in just three minutes with the Mandible Claw. Wyat first started using the vicious submission hold at the Raw Reunion when he attacked Mick Foley, the last major WWE star to use it.

Foley gave an interview with Wrestling Inc. during SummerSlam weekend where he endorsed Wyatt using the move.

“I think it’s nice to look at the show and see your fingerprints here and there,” Foley said. “Where, as ten years ago when I left, there were a lot of people who had grown up idolizing Ric [Flair], and Shawn [Michaels], and Bret [Hart], and you could see that in the work. So now you have guys like Bray, who told me years ago, ‘Look, I’m doing something in a rocking chair,’ because he had gotten a rocking chair from an interview that I did for Randy Orton. You see it a little bit with Aleister Black and the rocking, and Su Yung, and Rosemary, and I love it; Sami Callihan doing the cactus driver.

“And so, I feel for Bray because you want a finishing move that you can do to anyone at any time. The mandible claw… is something that is all [Bray’s] now,” he added.