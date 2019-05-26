Bret Hart Falls Off Stage During AEW’s Double or Nothing

Bret Hart fell off the stage of AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV after unveiling the AEW World Championship. The legendary wrestler made a surprise appearance at the event and debuted the new promotion’s top championship in the center of the ring. However, fans in attendance noted that Hart fell off the stage as he headed towards the back. The issue seemed to be due to the stage splitting into two walkways near the back – Hart walked between the tunnels and fell off the back of the stage. While the fall wasn’t captured on video, a fan did capture the fall in a photo.

Per a report, the crowd seemed very worried about Hart after the fall, and Cody even poked his head from backstage. You can see some reactions from fans who were in attendance below:

This isn’t the first high profile incident involving Hart in 2019. Hart was also attacked by a fan during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and took a nasty fall in the middle of the ring. Hart seemed okay after that attack, but we haven’t heard an update about how Hart is doing after the fall. AEW hasn’t provided any comment at this time, but we’ll provide any updates we hear.