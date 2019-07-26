Report On Why Bret Hart Turned Down WWE’s RAW Reunion Offer

Bret Hart, one of the biggest WWE stars of the 1990s, was notably absent this past Monday night during RAW Reunion.

We had previously noted that Hart was offered a spot on the show but turned it down. At the time, it wasn’t known why he said no, but according to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the answer is pretty simple.

According to Observer author Dave Meltzer, Hart simply didn’t want to leave Calgary, Alberta as he is enjoying the summer season there so much. In fact, he isn’t taking any wrestling bookings at all until August because he wanted to spend time at home.

Also of interest is that Hart and his wife Stephanie celebrated their ninth anniversary earlier this week on Wednesday, July 24th. Hart posted a message on his Instagram page about the milestone.

Hart’s most recent notable wrestling appearance was for All Elite Wrestling back at Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas during Memorial Day weekend. Hart was the person to reveal the company’s World Championship title belt. The first champion will be crowned at the end of August at AEW All Out when “Hangman” Adam Page takes on Chris Jericho in company’s first world championship bout.

Hart has previously said that he is open to working for either AEW or WWE should an interesting and fun idea be presented to him, though he doesn’t need to work should he not want to. Unquestionably both companies could benefit from the involvement of a legend such as Hart, long thought to have one of the best creative minds in the business.

Hart received his second induction into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, this time as part of the Hart Foundation tag team of the 1980s. Hart accepted the honor alongside the daughter of his late partner Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, WWE’s own Natalya.