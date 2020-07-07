WWE Fans are Mixed on the New WWE United States Championship Design

WWE surprisingly debuted a new design for the WWE United States Championship on Monday Night Raw, and fans' first impressions of the new title belt are mixed. Rumors of a new design for the United States Championship have been swirling since late last year, and recently they started to pop up once again claiming that WWE would debut this new work soon. Now with WWE officially revealing a full look at the new title with some strange caveats, fans are having trouble figuring out whether or not they like the new look for the championship yet.

During Monday Night Raw, MVP and Bobby Lashley officially unveiled the new WWE United States Championship design with MVP claiming he's now going to be the champion despite that honor currently being held by Apollo Crews. After taking down Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, MVP is now touting himself as the United States Champion while wielding this new design.

But we have yet to see what Apollo Crews has to say about the new title! Read on to see how fans are reacting to the new United States Championship look, and let us know your thoughts on the updated design in the comments!