WWE Fans are Mixed on the New WWE United States Championship Design
WWE surprisingly debuted a new design for the WWE United States Championship on Monday Night Raw, and fans' first impressions of the new title belt are mixed. Rumors of a new design for the United States Championship have been swirling since late last year, and recently they started to pop up once again claiming that WWE would debut this new work soon. Now with WWE officially revealing a full look at the new title with some strange caveats, fans are having trouble figuring out whether or not they like the new look for the championship yet.
During Monday Night Raw, MVP and Bobby Lashley officially unveiled the new WWE United States Championship design with MVP claiming he's now going to be the champion despite that honor currently being held by Apollo Crews. After taking down Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, MVP is now touting himself as the United States Champion while wielding this new design.
But we have yet to see what Apollo Crews has to say about the new title! Read on to see how fans are reacting to the new United States Championship look, and let us know your thoughts on the updated design in the comments!
Out with the Old...
Out with the old, and in with the new #USTitle. 🤩#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/F6JdVmJkts— CONNER🇨🇦 (@vancityconner) July 7, 2020
Damn Fine.
It’s a damn fine looking belt. #WWERaw https://t.co/LB6PNUR4HU— Kyle (@Kyledriver_) July 7, 2020
Owl or Eagle?
looks more like an owl than an eagle but it’s nice. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pY0iVt7FsM— drizzle d (@donovanthegoat2) July 7, 2020
Nostalgic Vibes
Unpopular opinion - I love the new design on the #USTitle! It gives me the vibe of the NWA world championship. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/kHwnbVcEqh— Sock Monkey Mike (@SockMonkeyMike) July 7, 2020
Step in the Wrong Direction?
The #USTitle has needed an upgrade for a long time, but that is not the one. pic.twitter.com/OAqmMGTmko— Andy Springer (@AndySpringer_) July 7, 2020
Hard to Top Greatness...
I mean @WWE can try and design a new US title but they’ll never make a title as incredible as this one. #USTitle pic.twitter.com/2t0sW5zalm— Michael Lang (@mikechang1989) July 7, 2020
The Ugliest to Date?
Hey atleast it looks better than that TNT championship. Still ugliest looking championship belt to date. #USTitle pic.twitter.com/X064MKSPGo— Valverde 🇨🇴🇲🇽🗽 (@YoSoyValverde) July 7, 2020
Then Again, it's Not the Title Itself that's Important...
Not a fan of that design but I’ll give it some time depending on who wears it #wweraw and who told these lames to come off main event— Unhappy wrestling fan (@fan_unhappy) July 7, 2020
